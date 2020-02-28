Officials: Weymouth school staffer self-quarantines amid coronavirus outbreak

WEYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A Weymouth High School staffer has self-quarantined amid the coronavirus outbreak, the school announced Friday in a letter to the school community.

The school employee self-reported having a fever on Thursday after coming home from a trip abroad last week, according to Superintendent of Schools Dr. Jennifer Curtis Whipple.

“We are currently aware of a self-reported quarantine of high school staff member but at this time we do not have enough information to confirm this,” Whipple said in the email.

Whipple noted that the country the employee visited is not a place that has travel restrictions around the coronavirus.

The employee will be welcomed back to work once they are feeling better, Whipple said.

The district says it has been informed that it should follow its normal protocols for employees who are sick.

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health and the Weymouth Health Department have been notified.

