ORLEANS, MASS. (WHDH) - A white shark was spotted off the coast of Cape Cod on Saturday morning, officials said.

The Atlantic Great White Shark Conservancy confirmed the sighting right beyond the wave break off of Nauset Public Beach in Orleans around 9:15 a.m.

No additional details have been released.

