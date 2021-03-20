Officials: Woman and man from Rutland found dead in Acadia National Park

Police are investigating after two Massachusetts residents were found dead at Acadia National Park in Maine Saturday, officials said.

Officials said a 30-year-old woman and 28-year-old man from Rutland were last heard from Thursday and the woman was interested in hiking in the mountains, according to family members.

Family reported the pair missing Friday and searchers found them Saturday, morning, according to rangers. Officials said they appeared to have fallen from a cliff on Dorr Mountain.

No further information was immediately available. Police are investigating the deaths.

