Officials: Woman attempting turn drives across lawn, crashes into pool in Melrose

MELROSE, MASS. (WHDH) - A woman attempting to maneuver a turn drove across a lawn, through a vacant driveway, and landed in a backyard swimming pool in Melrose on Wednesday, officials said.

Firefighters responding to a home on 228 Upham Street found severe property damage and a red sedan floating in an icy pool, according to Melrose Fire Department

The woman, whose name has not been released, was said to be conscious and alert before she was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital. There was no word on her condition.

The homeowner was not inside at the time of the crash but alerted authorities after returning home from errands to find a car in the pool.

Video from Sky7 HD showed large shards of wood scattered all over the yard.

Crews have since towed the wrecked car out of the pool.

No additional information was immediately available.

