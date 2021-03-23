Officials: Woman bit deputy after assaulting girlfriend during argument over chicken nuggets

A woman allegedly bit a deputy and tried to kick out a cruiser window on her way to jail after she reportedly assaulted her girlfriend during an argument over chicken nuggets.

Lillian Barnett, 23, of Bedford County, Tennessee, was arrested last week on charges including aggravated assault on an officer, domestic assault, and disorderly conduct, according to a police report obtained by WKRN-TV.

Deputies responding to an altercation on March 18 learned that a disagreement about chicken nuggets prompted Barnett to assault her girlfriend, the report indicated.

Barnett also allegedly tried to shatter a window in a patrol car after being taken into custody. She then reportedly bit a deputy on the arm as he walked her to a jail cell.

An arraignment date has been set for March 31.

