Officials: Woman busted at airport checkpoint with 3 pounds of cocaine ‘on and in’ body

(WHDH) — Customs agents at one of the busiest airports in America recently busted a woman with three pounds of cocaine hidden “on and in” her body, officials said.

Agents conducting a screening at John F. Kennedy International Airport earlier this week noticed that an arriving passenger from the Dominican Republic was “full of pellets,” which prompted an examination in a private search room, the United States Customs and Border Protection said in a news release.

During the search, agents found 100 pellets of cocaine valued at $94,000 concealed inside Yerlina Lantigua Hernandez DeNova’s purse, bra, and body, according to officials.

DeNova was arrested and turned over to Homeland Security Investigations.

She is now facing narcotics smuggling charges.

