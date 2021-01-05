Officials: Woman facing charges after driving onto Norwood airport

NORWOOD, MASS. (WHDH) - A woman is facing charges after driving into Norwood International Airport and getting her car stuck in the mud by a runway, officials said.

The 49-year-old woman was allegedly acting strangely before driving onto airport property, witnesses said. She was not injured but was taken to the hospital, police said.

The woman is charged with negligent driving and trespassing.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)