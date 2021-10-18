(WHDH) — A woman shot and killed a man last week because he refused to kiss her during a gathering at their home, officials said.

Claudia Resendiz-Florez, 28, of Rolling Meadow, Illinois, was arrested Thursday on charges including first-degree murder, according to the Rolling Meadows Police Department.

Officers responding to a report of a shooting at the Preserve at Woodfield apartment complex just before 10 p.m. found 29-year-old James P. Jones suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest, police said.

Jones was pronounced dead at the scene and Resendiz-Florez was taken into the custody.

An investigation revealed that the two were drinking when Resendiz-Florez allegedly asked Jones for a kiss, prosecutors said during a bond hearing over the weekend, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.

Resendiz-Florez is said to have became jealous when Jones turned to his girlfriend and kissed her instead. When Jones denied Resendiz-Florez’s second request for a kiss, she reportedly pulled out a gun that was tucked under a couch cushion, took the safety off, and shot him.

Officials say Resendiz-Florez had recently moved in with the couple.

A judge ordered her held without bail. She is due back in court on Tuesday.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)