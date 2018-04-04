ATTLEBORO, MA (WHDH) - A piece of a fence pierced the window of a car, impaling the woman behind the wheel in Attleboro, according to officials

Police said this happened after she crashed on Parker Street around 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Officials transported the driver to Rhode Island Hospital. There is no word on the woman’s condition.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

