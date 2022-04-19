RANDOLPH, MASS. (WHDH) - A Weymouth woman is facing identity fraud and credit card charges after allegedly posing as a home health aide and stealing from people in numerous South Shore assisted living facilities, and police are trying to determine who owns a large amount of valuables allegedly found in her possession, officials said Tuesday.

Officers responding to to a missing property report at a senior living facility in Randolph on March 22 were told the victim noticed jewelry and a credit card were missing after the woman had left the victim’s apartment. After investigating, police determined that the woman was employed as a home health aide, but also went into residences where she did not work and convinced residents she belonged in their apartments, police said.

Police arrested Anne Rose Fleurant, 36, on March 29 and allegedly found personal checks from three different victims along with a large amount of jewelry, items bought using stolen credit cards, and work identification from 12 health care agencies in her car, officials said. She was arraigned in Quincy District court.

Police said Fleurant is being investigated for other offenses in Cohassett, Weymouth and Quincy, and that they are trying to identify the owners of jewelry and other valuables found in her home. Anyone looking for more information on the recovered valuables is asked to contact Randolph police.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)