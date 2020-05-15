Officials: Woman pulled from Chelmsford fire dies from injuries

CHELMSFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A woman who was pulled from an apartment fire in Chelmsford earlier this month has died from her injuries, officials announced Friday.

Firefighters responding to a blaze at a four-story, 48-unit apartment building at 104 Turnpike Road on May 1 learned a sprinkler head had activated and contained the fire to a recliner inside 58-year-old Colleen Konkel’s home, Chelmsford Fire Chief Gary Ryan, Chelmsford Police Chief James M. Spinney, Middlesex District Attorney Marian T. Ryan, and State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey said in a joint news release.

Konkel was found in her recliner suffering from serious injuries and there was evidence of smoking in the chair and around her, officials said.

Investigators say they later determined that the cause of the fire was the improper use or disposal of smoking materials.

“On behalf of the town of Chelmsford, I offer heartfelt condolences to the family. This is a terrible way to lose a loved one,” Chief Ryan said. “We want smokers to live long enough to quit. No matter your age, doctors have tools to help you quit that didn’t exist when you smoked your first cigarette.”

Ostroskey noted that nearly 40 percent of the fire deaths in Massachusetts this year have been from smoking, “usually when someone ignites their own clothing.”

