Officials: Woman stopped at NH airport forgot she had loaded gun in her bag

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire woman who was stopped at a security checkpoint at Manchester-Boston Regional Airport told officers she forgot about a loaded handgun that was found in her bag on Monday morning, officials said.

The Manchester native was found to be in possession of a 9 mm handgun loaded with eight bullets in her carry-on bag, according to the Transporation Security Administration.

Londonderry police officers detained the woman for questioning before allowing her to give the firearm to a non-traveling companion for safekeeping until she returned home, officials said.

Passengers are permitted to travel with firearms in checked baggage if they are properly packaged and declared. Firearms must be unloaded, packed in a hard-sided case, locked, and packed separately from ammunition, according to the TSA.

A typical first offense for carrying a handgun into an airport checkpoint is a fine of $4,100.

