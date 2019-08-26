Officials: Woman who stormed into police department threatened to get pipe, kill Chicopee officers’ children

CHICOPEE, MASS. (WHDH) - A 37-year-old woman is facing a slew of charges after officials say she walked into the lobby of the Chicopee Police Department and started swearing loudly before allegedly threatening to fetch a pipe, stating she would go to the homes of multiple police officers and kill their children.

Stephanie Raucci, of Chicopee, is charged with disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, and assault and battery on a police officer in connection with a violent outburst that stemmed from an incident at a Burger King on Aug. 19, according to the Chicopee Police Department.

Raucci, a former Burger King employee, reportedly stormed into the police department moments after a group of people entered the lobby to voice concern to police about her presence in the restaurant.

When officers asked Raucci to leave the lobby due to her hostility, she replied, “(Expletive) you, I am not leaving,” police said.

After drawing the attention of the department’s commanding officer and dispatch officers, Raucci allegedly said that she was going to leave and return with a pipe.

Officers then told Raucci that she was under arrest but police say she balled her fists, lifted her hand, and threatened to strike an officer.

Police say Raucci continued to “scream yell, resist and fight” after she was subdued and handcuffed.

Moments later, as she Raucci being escorted to a booking area, she allegedly kicked an officer in the leg and threatened to go to all of the officers’ homes and “kill their children.”

Police say Raucci asked to be taken to the hospital for treatment but refused help from staffers, ripped off medical equipment and threatened to shoot the officers.

She was ordered held pending a court appearance.

An investigation is ongoing.

