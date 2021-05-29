CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) -

A Concord, New Hampshire man is facing a murder charge after his wife was found strangled to death, officials said Saturday.

Officers responding to a S. Spring Street home at 1:45 p.m. Friday found 78-year-old Marlene Couture dead, police said. An autopsy on Saturday determined the cause of death was strangulation and the manner of death was homicide.

Her husband, Philip Couture , 77, is due to be arraigned in Merrimack County Superior Court on Tuesday on two charges of second-degree murder as well as charges for allegedly strangling another woman at the home.

