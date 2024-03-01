BERLIN, N.H. (WHDH) - New Hampshire State Police are investigating a suspicious death in Berlin, NH connected to an Amber Alert issued for two children who are considered “missing and endangered” and may be with their father.

Authorities said they discovered the body of a deceased female in an apartment at 1063 Main Street last night, identified as Caitlyn Naffziger, 31, the mother of the two missing children.

Elowyn Duren, 4, is described as 3 feet tall, 30 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes. Vaelyn Duren, 1, is described as being 20 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.

They were last seen Thursday at 8 p.m. with their biological father, Dustin Mark Duren, 37, who is described as being 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighing 180 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Duren was operating a white 2017 Subaru Impreza with New Hampshire Veteran registration V69023.

If anyone sees Duren, the children and or his vehicle, do not approach them and call 911 immediately as Duren may possibly be armed and dangerous.

Anyone with any further non-emergency information is asked to call the Berlin, NH Police Department directly at 603-752-3131 and or the New Hampshire State Police Headquarters Communications at 603-223-4381.

