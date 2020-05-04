Officials: Worker at Quincy Walmart dies from coronavirus

QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - A worker at a Walmart in Quincy has died from the coronavirus, health officials said.

The store on Falls Boulevard was ordered to close after eleven workers, including one who recently passed away, tested positive for COVID-19, according to Quincy Health Commissioner Ruth Jones.

Crews are now working to disinfect and clean the store.

The store will remain closed until all employees are tested for coronavirus.

“The health commissioner has been in touch with corporate Walmart and they made a decision on their own to close down and clean the store entirely and test all employees,” Quincy Mayor Tom Koch said. “Until further notice, the Walmart in Quincy is shut down and the health commissioner fully agrees with that decision.”

A Walmart in Worcester is working to reopen after more than 80 employees tested positive.

