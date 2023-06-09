NORWOOD, MASS. (WHDH) - A worker is in serious condition after falling from the top of a construction site’s second floor in Norwood, according to officials.

The Norwood Fire Department said it was around 10 a.m. on Friday when crews received multiple calls for a construction accident at the site of Norwood Hospital at 800 Washington Street.

First responders arrived at the scene five minutes later, according to officials, where a police officer working a detail nearby directed crews to the injured worker.

“The patient was treated and packaged by Norwood Fire paramedics and transported to Boston Medical Center in serious condition,” the fire department stated in a news release. “Norwood Police is currently handling the investigation into the accident.”

No additional details were given.

