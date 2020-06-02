Officials: Worker injured after falling 20 feet into trench at Concord Country Club

CONCORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A worker was taken to the hospital after falling 20 feet into a sand trench at the Concord Country Club on Tuesday morning, officials said.

Crews responding to the golf course at 246 Old Road to 9 Acre Corner launched a technical rescue after finding the worker trapped in the trench, according to the Concord Fire Department.

The worker, who was pulled out of the trench after about 20 minutes, was said to be working on an irrigation project when he tumbled into the deep hole.

More than a dozen firefighters were called to the scene and they used a harness to life the victim out of the trench.

“That was a very serious call that we went to,” Assistant Concord Fire Chief Walter Latta told 7NEWS. “It tested all of our training and experience.”

The worker was taken to Lahey Hospital & Medical Center in Burlington. There was no immediate word on the extent of his injuries.

The incident remains under investigation.

