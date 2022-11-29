Officials are working to find the cause behind a massive fire that tore through the marina in the historic town of Mystic, CT Sunday night.

The fire started on Washington Street at the Seaport Marine Warehouse and spread to several building and boats before it was extinguished.

Windy conditions made it difficult for firefighters to get the flames under control, made worse by several propane tanks that exploded in the burning buildings, according to fire officials.

At least one firefighter was hurt while putting out the blaze, but is expected to be OK.

Crews are now working to clear debris from the area. Officials said it could take several days before the cause is determined.

Mystic Fire Chief Anthony Manfredi, Jr. is asking anyone who has video of the early stages of the fire to send it to police.

