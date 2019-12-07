Officials working to identify body that washed ashore on Martha’s Vineyard

CHILMARK, MASS. (WHDH) - State officials are working to identify a body that washed ashore on Martha’s Vineyard Saturday, according to the Coast Guard.

A body washed ashore in Chilmark Saturday afternoon, Coast Guard officials said.

The body has been taken to the Medical Examiner’s office for identification.

No other information was immediately available.

