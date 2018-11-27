Officials: Yarmouth woman dies after vehicle pins her against garage door

YARMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A 52-year-old Yarmouth woman was killed Tuesday night when a vehicle pinned her against a garage door, officials say.

Crews responding to the scene about 5:19 p.m. found a vehicle that had driven through the garage door.

Fire officials say the victim’s husband found her pinned against the door.

The woman, whose name was not released, was taken to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The incident remains under investigation.

