Officials: Yarmouth woman killed when vehicle pins her against garage door

YARMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A Yarmouth woman was killed when her vehicle pinned her against a garage door, officials say.

Crews responding to the scene about 5:19 p.m. saw that the vehicle had driven through the garage door and the woman’s husband found her pinned against the door, according to the Yarmouth Fire Department.

The 52-year-old woman, whose name was not released, was taken to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

An investigation is ongoing.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)