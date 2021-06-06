AMESBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a youth was pulled from an Amesbury pond Sunday afternoon.

Officers and firefighters responding to a report of a drowning at Lake Gardner Beach at 3:50 p.m. pulled a youth without a pulse from the water, officials said. Paramedics began CPR and the victim was taken to Anna Jacques Hospital, where they were able to establish a pulse.

The victim was Medflighted to a Boston hospital. No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox