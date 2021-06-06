AMESBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a youth was pulled from an Amesbury pond Sunday afternoon.

Officers and firefighters responding to a report of a drowning at Lake Gardner Beach at 3:50 p.m. pulled a youth without a pulse from the water, officials said. Paramedics began CPR and the victim was taken to Anna Jacques Hospital, where they were able to establish a pulse.

The victim was Medflighted to a Boston hospital. No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)