PORTLAND, Maine (WHDH) — The labor and delivery unit at Maine Medical Center in Portland is about to get crowded.

Nine nurses who work in the unit are expecting babies within the next few months.

They are all due between April and July.

The soon-to-be moms say it has been great to have so much support at work.

