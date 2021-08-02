WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A new mom at UMass Memorial Medical Center got the surprise of her life when the newborn’s dad proposed in the hospital room.

Mom Chelsey described the creative way her now-fiance popped the question on the onesie their son Maverick was wearing.

“It said, ‘Me and dad were talking; we think we should all have the same last name,” and then it said, ‘Turn me over.’ And then when you turned it over, it said, ‘Mommy, will you marry daddy?”

That is when dad Jonathan got down on one knee.

Jonathan said he has had the engagement ring for months, he just was not sure how he wanted to make the proposal.

But, when baby Maverick arrived, it hit him.

“I kind of just got struck by the thought of using the baby for the proposal. So I’m like, it can’t get much better than that,” he said. “So, I did have to wait for the baby to arrive and I had to go steal a couple of nurses to help me out.”

“Everything processed, what the onesie had said and I looked over, and that’s when I saw him,” said Chelsey.

Then she gave an enthusiastic “Yes!”

The couple is happy to be moving their relationship forward and says everyone else is thrilled for them, too.

“Everyone’s so excited, and excited to meet Maverick, and excited that he was a part of it,” Chelsey said.

The hospital shared the happy moment in a video on Facebook where it is now racking up views.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)