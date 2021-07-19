EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - A group of Everett police officers and firefighters helped deliver a baby on the side of the road Monday afternoon.

Officer Jeffrey McCabe was working a construction detail on the corner of Chelsea Street and Partridge Terrace shortly before 1 p.m. when he said he saw a car pull off to the side of the road with a woman in labor inside, according to a release issued by the city.

After calling for help, a pair of firefighters arrived on scene and were able to help bring the baby girl into the world safely.

Kudos to Off Jeff McCabe @everettpolicema who came to the aid of a couple in distress on Chelsea St. After getting @EverettMaFire & EMS on scene it looks like there’s a new baby girl to be celebrated. 🙏💙 pic.twitter.com/sUekYC6gJP — Chief Steve Mazzie (@ChiefMazzie) July 19, 2021

“The dedicated members of the Everett Police Department and Everett Fire Department consistently show their dedication and commitment to our community and it’s residents. I’m grateful for the swift and professional response by all agencies involved in the delivery of a new baby girl’, said Mayor Carlo DeMaria

