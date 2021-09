BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - Braintree police took a disorderly fawn “into custody” Friday.

Officers say the baby deer tried to evade capture but was eventually wrangled and set free back into the wild unharmed.

The officer has had experience dealing with animals including snakes and skunks.

The fawn eventually submitted and ran off into the wild.



No fawns were harmed in the making of this video.



Safe weekend Braintree. Remember…..Braintree is a don’t crime zone. We will not tolerate criming within town limits. — Braintree Police Department (@BraintreePolice) September 3, 2021

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)