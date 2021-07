CANTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Canton police officer saved an injured baby deer that found itself in traffic on Friday.

In a post on the department’s Twitter page, the young fawn could be seen resting comfortably in the back of a cruiser.

The town’s animal control officer is working to reunite it with its mother.

Off. McDonald was able to save this injured fawn from traffic on Randolph St. today. ACO Nee is hard at work trying to reunite with mom. #DeerSquad pic.twitter.com/JR3RT4w08C — Canton Police (@CantonMAPolice) July 30, 2021

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)