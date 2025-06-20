PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (WHDH) - An endearing moment caught on camera at The Friendly Toast in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

Sous Chef Andrew Kneating thought “oh deer” when he heard the smashing entrance and quickly found himself face to face with the panicked four legged visitor.

“I was surprised, but then again, it’s just a deer, it’s not gonna kill me,” Kneating said.

Just like he trained, Kneating didn’t flinch with this close encounter. He simply made his way to the back of the restaurant and did what anyone else would do in this situation, opened the back door.

“It came through, fast,” said Kneating. “Fast enough to break the glass.”

No one was hurt, in fact, the restaurant was 25 minutes from opening up for breakfast.

By mid morning, customers were just learning the restaurant was closed for the day… Due to a deer.

“In my 10 plus years in this industry, that was the wildest call I’ve ever received,” said general manager Angelina Faron.

Police were notified, and as far as the deer who fled the scene, he appeared to be okay.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)