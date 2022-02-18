SEEKONK, MASS. (WHDH) - A fawn was rescued after falling down a well in Seekonk on Friday, officials said.

The 8-month-old doe had tumbled down the hole and became trapped, according to emergency officials.

The well, which is usually sealed of, is approximately six to eight feet in diameter and doesn’t have any water in it. Officials believe the metal cover to the well was pushed off when the area was plowed recently.

Footage from the scene showed the fawn wagging its tail as it frantically paced around the confined space.

A wildlife expert estimates the doe was trapped in the well for up to 12 hours.

The expert used a tranquilizer gun to sedate the deer before rescuers used a pole to hoist the animal up and pull her to safety.

Aside from a few scratches, the fawn is said to be doing okay.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)