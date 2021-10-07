EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - Everett residents got a special visit from Hercules the therapy horse on Thursday as the first of a series of visits across the Bay State.

Hercules was joined by Retired U.S. Colonel Gerry Scott for the visit, which was organized by Horses Over America. The organization helps bring horses into the community to interact with residents with the goal of “[increasing] emotional health in the community.”

Scott’s dog Molly was also present for Thursday’s visit.

