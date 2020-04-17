“Oh my God, thank you!:” WWII veteran touched by serenading man in Wrentham

WRENTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A singer has formed a special bond with a man while singing outside of an assisted living center in Wrentham.

Mike Higgins has been serenading seniors in Massachusetts and formed a friendship with one on looker – a World War II vet named Frank.

They didn’t physically meet because of social distancing guidelines. But Frank got emotional listening to Higgins sing a song written by a Vietnam veteran.

“Frank was just fantastic. We joked and I told him I was going to buy him a beer as soon this was all over,” Higgins said.

The specific song that touched Frank was “Fighting Soldiers from the Sky” – the first song Higgins played when he learned how to play the guitar in the 60s.

An employee was able to capture the emotional moment on video.

Frank can be seeing yelling, “Thank you! Oh my God, thank you!” from his window.

Higgins also got emotional.

“The joy that they receive hearing the music that they are familiar with and they grew up with it’s immeasurable and it’s become really a ministry for me, over the years,” he said.

He is just happy to be able to reach out to seniors and veterans during these challenging times.

“Especially now when they can’t get visits from their family. It’s just so important that everybody do the best that they can to let them know that they’re not forgotten.”

