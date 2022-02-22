MARLBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Residents of a quiet Marlboro neighborhood got a big surprise when they looked out their windows Tuesday morning and spotted a giant moose wandering their streets.

Reports of the moose wandering around Greenwood Street and Shawmut Avenue flooded phone lines.

“I was like ‘Oh my God, there’s a moose,'” said Linda McKenzie. “It’s just crazy. In Marlboro, I never knew there was moose in Marlboro.”

Local police set up a perimeter around the area until state environmental police arrived and safely tranquilized the moose.

They then took it to a different area far away from Marlboro to let it loose, officials said.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)