MARLBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Residents of a quiet Marlboro neighborhood got a big surprise when they looked out their windows Tuesday morning and spotted a giant moose wandering their streets.
Reports of the moose wandering around Greenwood Street and Shawmut Avenue flooded phone lines.
“I was like ‘Oh my God, there’s a moose,'” said Linda McKenzie. “It’s just crazy. In Marlboro, I never knew there was moose in Marlboro.”
Local police set up a perimeter around the area until state environmental police arrived and safely tranquilized the moose.
They then took it to a different area far away from Marlboro to let it loose, officials said.
(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)