‘Oh my gourd’: Rhode Island man wins first prize for 1-ton pumpkin

TOPSFIELD, Mass. (AP) — Oh my gourd!

A Rhode Island man has won the prize for the heaviest pumpkin at the Topsfield Fair in Massachusetts with a fair record 2,114-pound gourd.

The Salem News reports that Ron Wallace won the Topsfield Fair’s All New England Giant Pumpkin Weigh-Off on Friday for the third time and took home a prize of more than $8,500.

Wallace, who lives in the Greene section of Coventry, Rhode Island, also won in 2006 and 2009.

Wallace says Topsfield is one of the top weigh-ins to win.

Dan and Holly Boyce of Benson, Vermont, came in second place with a 2,017.5-pound gourd, and received a $3,000 prize. Scott Marley, of Bellingham, placed third and received a $1,500 cash prize with his 1,846.5-pounder.

The Topsfield fair dates to 1818.

