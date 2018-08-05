‘Oh no, don’t tell me my life is ending’: Couple trapped in bus during Webster tornado

WEBSTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A husband and wife say they’re thankful to be alive after finding themselves trapped on a bus as a “high-end” EF-1 tornado tore through downtown Webster Saturday.

Craig and Patricia Girardi were among the terrified passengers who were sitting on a bus in the area of Main Street when the tornado blew through town, damaging buildings and downing trees in its path.

“Branches were tumbling just like toothpicks snapping,” Craig Girardi recalled of the moment the tornado blew through, rocking the bus back and forth.

“I was a little nervous,” he added. “I was going, ‘Oh no, don’t tell me my life is ending.”

Thankfully for the Girardis, the storm passed quickly and none of the passengers were injured.

