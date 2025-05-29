NEW BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - New Bedford residents saw rats running wild. The massive infestation forced officials to take emergency action.

The rodents started appearing last week after a fire at a recycling plant.

“I killed four rats yesterday,” said Bedford resident Gabriel Arsenio.

People who live in the city say they’ve never seen anything like this before.

“A bunch of rats around here, even across the street in the store,” said a resident.

Cell phone video shows a large pack of rats all over Shaw Wood Avenue.

City Officials blamed the fire for bringing the rats out, causing them to scurry into neighborhoods and businesses.

“Once all that detritus was removed, now there’s no food source for the rats,” said New Bedford City Councilor, Leo Choquette.

“I get out of the car and they’d just be flying by there. My manager even pulled one out of the menu board at work,” said resident Kerrie Duro.

Several streets are now blocked off to try and stop the spread.

Police and animal control have been spraying poison, setting traps, and sealing off the area.

“We’re working very closely with the Mayor’s office and with Harvey and their pest control to make sure that this can get remediated as quickly as possible,” said Stephanie Sloan, New Bedford Board of Health Director.

Until the cleanup is complete, city leaders are urging everyone to secure trash, shut garages, and not approach any rats.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)