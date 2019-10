NORTHAMPTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Northampton police officer wrangled a massive snapping turtle Thursday morning.

The turtle was rescued after being spotted crossing the road to get back to his swamp.

The officers posted a photo of the big guy on their Facebook page

