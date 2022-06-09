A rare football card netted an Ohio teen some big bucks.

Johnny Stone found a Mac Jones black finite rookie card — an extremely rare, one-of-a-kind find.

“I instantly knew we’d be able to sell it for a lot of money,” said the excited teen. It’s a nice card but we got rid of it immediately.”

That they did. They quickly sold the card for $175,000.



His dad, Chad said it’s the best card to get and likened it to winning the lottery.

“It’s probably more like one in 20 million,” Chad said. “And I’m not exaggerating.”

Johnny said he plans to use the money for a gaming computer and more.