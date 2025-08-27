FRAMINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - An Ohio man was arrested in Framingham on Wednesday on a murder warrant, according to officials.

Dioblis Williams, 25, of Columbus, Ohio, faces multiple charges.

Officials say on Wednesday, around 8:30 a.m., police were in the downtown area trying to serve a warrant for a man out of Ohio who is accused of murdering his 2-year-old son and was believed to be in the city.

A Framingham police officer, on his was to a briefing, said he noticed two people walking on a sidewalk, one of which appeared to be wearing a wig.

Image via Framingham police

Officers say they determined the man wearing the wig was Williams and arrested him.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)