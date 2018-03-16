TIFFIN, OHIO (WHDH)- Man from Ohio sets new record, after eating at his local Chipotle for 500 days in a row.

Bruce Wayne of Tiffin, Ohio, has ended his streak of dining at Chipotle after 500 days in a row. Wayne had originally set a goal to eat at his local Chipotle for 425 days in a row, but ended up reaching a total of 500 days straight.

Wayne set a new record for eating the most consecutive meals at Chipotle. In addition to Wayne setting the new record, local media reported that Chipotle pledged a $4,260 donation to Seneca-Financial Assistance for Cancer Treatment, in honor of the $10-a-day average Wayne spent.

Wayne shared his journey on his Instagram, posting photos of his daily meals at Chipotle and even dressing as Batman at times.

On Day 500, Wayne dressed as Batman and shared his post on his Instagram thanking his local Chipotle in Tiffin, Ohio. In his caption he said, “What a perfect end to an amazing journey!”

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)