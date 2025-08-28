FRAMINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - In Worcester, 25-year-old Dioblis Williams was arraigned on a fugitive charge and will now face a judge in connection with the 2020 death of a toddler in Ohio.

Surveillance video shows officers arresting Williams Wednesday morning near a police station. Williams wore a wig and disguised himself as a woman, according to investigators.

The U.S. Marshall’s Service developed information that Williams had been living in Framingham after he left the Columbus, Ohio area. Framingham police were notified and had photos of Williams.

Several Framingham police officers were in the area already to have a meeting about the hunt for Williams when one of them spotted a man with a wig in an alley.

“He said serge, I think that’s him, I think that’s him,” Sargent Jay Ball said, of the Framingham police.

Ball approached Williams and chased him across the street. Williams fell, then tossed his wig on the ground. He dropped a knife, according to the officer.

Mass state police were also involved along with U.S. Marshalls. The K-9 officer who first spotted Williams had his police dog during the arrest.

2-year-old Jamir Jones was found dead in a bathtub. Williams was his mother’s boyfriend. The victim’s grandmother was relieved to hear Williams is in custody in Massachusetts.

“Alleluia!” Bernice Anderson Pearson said.

Columbus police put Williams in a police cruiser in March 2020, after the child was found dead. He was released and was not charged with murder until this month.

“I’ve been praying for this for five years,” Pearson said.

