Ohio students, teachers rally around their hometown hero, World Series star Benintendi

BOSTON (WHDH) - Andrew Benintendi cemented his status as a World Series star after his clutch catch in Game 2 Wednesday night at Fenway Park.

In his hometown of Madeira, Ohio, population 8,700, Benintendi’s high school basketball coach always knew he was destined for greatness on the diamond.

“We knew he was going to make that catch. We knew he would make the catch in Game 4 of ALCS,” said Jon Unger.

On the field, a poster honors No. 16

“I could see the elite athleticism in Andrew. He is a great team player as well,” said teacher Jennifer Jordan.

Madeira is 730 miles from Boston. The distance hasn’t stopped his school from rallying around him.

This week, the school had Red Sox Day where everyone wore red socks to support the hometown athlete.

“Many of the kids are wearing their Benetendi shirt, and it is super fun. He is living every kid’s dream here in Madeira. The whole town is cheering for him,” said Superintendent Kenji Matsudo.

Students are sporting Red Sox gear, and the superintendent even has a Lego on his desk in the room of Benintendi’s catch for good luck in the rest of the series.

“It is Andrew fever in Boston and here in Madeira, Ohio, where he grew up,” Matsudo said.

Benintendi was recently home in Ohio and out on the bases with kids from his hometown.

