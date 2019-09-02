Ohio woman pleads guilty to ATM skimming in Connecticut

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The U.S. attorney for Connecticut says an Ohio woman has pleaded guilty in federal court to using skimming equipment on ATMs to read customers’ card numbers.

John Durham says 61-year-old Maya Florina Luiza DeSteffano, of Cleveland, pleaded guilty Friday in Hartford to conspiracy and identity theft charges.

A Connecticut bank experienced about 35 incidents of ATM skimming in Stratford, Monroe, Trumbull, Greenwich, Fairfield and other locations in 2017, for a loss of nearly $300,000.

Durham says DeSteffano, also known as Maya-Luisa Pastorelli, acknowledged installing and removing skimming equipment and using re-encoded cards and PINs.

He says DeSteffano further acknowledged participating in ATM skimming activity in Virginia, Maryland and Georgia.

Durham says a co-conspirator, George Dragusin, pleaded guilty to the same charges in August and acknowledged participating in skimming in other states.

