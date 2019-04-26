Ohio woman whose face tattoos went viral back behind bars

TROTWOOD, OHIO (WHDH) — An Ohio woman whose distinct facial tattoos made national headlines following her arrest last year is back behind bars on a warrant.

Alyssa B. Zebrasky, 27, was arrested in Trotwood Tuesday on a warrant out of Mahoning County and is being held at Montgomery County Jail.

Zebrasky’s mugshot went viral last year after her arrest for shoplifting at a Walmart in Youngstown, Ohio led to drug charges.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)