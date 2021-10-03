HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Crude was no longer leaking from a Southern California pipeline that’s believed to be the source of a massive oil spill that closed miles of beaches on Sunday, according to the head of the company that owns the facility.

Amplify Energy CEO Martyn Willsher said Sunday that divers are still trying to determine exactly where and how the spill happened, but the pipeline has been shut off. He says all remaining oil in the line has been suctioned out.

Officials said late Saturday that at least 126,000 gallons (572,807 liters) of crude spilled into the waters off Orange County from a pipeline that runs to shore from an oil platform maintained by Beta Operating Company, a subsidiary of Houston-based Amplify.

Crews have deployed skimmers and booms to try to corral the slick.

Huntington Beach Mayor Kim Carr said the city’s beaches could remain closed for weeks or even months.

