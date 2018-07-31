Oil leak in Watertown prompting road closure

WATERTOWN, MASS. (WHDH) - An oil leak in Watertown prompted officials to shut down a section of Main Street overnight.

An underground pipe cracked around 10 p.m. Monday, causing oil to come up through the soil and leak out onto the street, according to police.

Eversource and Clean Harbors are working to clean up the oil and fix the pipe break.

Main Street is closed from Watertown Square to Waverly Avenue.

The oil is used to keep underground wires cool, which are encased in a pipe.

