(CNN) — US oil prices climbed 4% Thursday morning after the Keystone Pipeline was shut down following a leak discovered near the border of Kansas and Nebraska.

Canada’s TC Energy said it launched an emergency shutdown of the Keystone Pipeline System at 9 p.m. ET on Wednesday after alarms were triggered and pressure dropped in the system.

Calgary-based TC Energy said there has been a “confirmed release of oil” into a creek located about 20 miles south of Steele City, Nebraska.

US oil prices were 3.9% higher, at $74.85 a barrel, rebounding from a selloff in recent days that left crude at levels unseen since December 2021.

No timetable has been given for restarting the Keystone Pipeline, a 2,700-mile system that delivers Canadian and US oil to major refineries across America.

“Our primary focus right now is the health and safety of onsite staff and personnel, the surrounding community, and mitigating risk to the environment through the deployment of booms downstream as we work to contain and prevent further migration of the release,” TC Energy said in a statement.

