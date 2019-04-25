Oil spill at area business leaks into Hanover river

HANOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews worked to contain an oil spill at a local business that leaked into a Hanover river Thursday night, officials say.

Oil leaking from a tank at a local business made its way into the Indian Head River.

The leak was stopped and crews were able to contain the spill.

Fire departments from Hanover, Hanson, Pembroke, and Marshfield responded to the spill.

Officials say there is no threat to the public.

