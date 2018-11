BOSTON (WHDH) - Firefighters are responding after a heating oil tank overflowed in a building in Boston on Sunday evening.

Fire officials responding to 600 Washington St. say the tank overflowed inside a building that had no one inside at the time.

Firefighters are expected to stay on scene overnight as crews clean up.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)