HAVERHILL, MASS. (WHDH) - An oil tanker and several vehicles went up in flames at an industrial yard in Haverhill on Tuesday, prompting a massive firefight.

Crews responding to a report of a two-alarm blaze on Hale Street shortly before 12 p.m. found multiple fires burning and a thick plume of black smoke billowing into the air.

Video from SKY7 HD showed a number of firefighters dousing the flaming vehicles with water.

There was no word on whether anyone has been injured.

The cause of the fires wasn’t immediately clear.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS for updates online and on-air.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)